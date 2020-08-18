Crews respond to gas leak near Fitchburg Target

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak near the Target in Fitchburg.

Firefighters responded at 10:11 a.m., Dane County dispatchers said.

A contractor his a hit a gas line in the 6300 block of McKee Road, near MOOYAH burgers, according to Madison Gas & Electic and dispatchers.

A spokesperson for Madison Gas & Electric said gas service has been turned off to the affected business and crews are working to ventilate the building.

Fitchburg firefighters said a traffic is being blocked in the area. People are being kept inside of the Target while crews respond to the leak.

No one has been reported hurt.