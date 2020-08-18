 Skip to Content

Crews respond to gas leak near Fitchburg Target

gas leak

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak near the Target in Fitchburg.

Firefighters responded at 10:11 a.m., Dane County dispatchers said.

A contractor his a hit a gas line in the 6300 block of McKee Road, near MOOYAH burgers, according to Madison Gas & Electic and dispatchers.

A spokesperson for Madison Gas & Electric said gas service has been turned off to the affected business and crews are working to ventilate the building.

Fitchburg firefighters said a traffic is being blocked in the area. People are being kept inside of the Target while crews respond to the leak.

No one has been reported hurt.

JT Cestkowski

Social Media Content Producer/Desk Editor

