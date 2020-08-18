Biden’s convention focus: Experience to fix Trump’s chaos

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden is drawing on a collection of the Democratic Party’s most experienced leaders on the second night of his party’s national convention. Biden has former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State John Kerry speaking, focusing on what he sees as a global leadership deficit that threatens U.S. national security under Donald Trump. Biden, who will face Trump in November, is emphasizing a simple theme: Leadership matters. Also Tuesday night, Jill Biden will introduce herself to the nation for the first time as the prospective first lady. A longtime teacher, she’ll speak from her former classroom at Brandywine High School near the family home in Wilmington, Delaware.