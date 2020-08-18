 Skip to Content

Deputy on leave after video shows him shoving Black man

8:01 am National news from the Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office has placed a white deputy on administrative leave after he was caught on camera shoving a handcuffed 19-year-old Black man against a wall outside a fast food restaurant. The incident happened Saturday night. Florida-based civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump tweeted the video that shows Kevin Wygant telling a Palm Beach County deputy he has First Amendment rights. The deputy responds, “not to us you don’t.” A bystander is heard trying to intervene before the video ends. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says he doesn’t condone that kind of behavior and ordered an internal affairs investigation.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content