Deputy on leave after video shows him shoving Black man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office has placed a white deputy on administrative leave after he was caught on camera shoving a handcuffed 19-year-old Black man against a wall outside a fast food restaurant. The incident happened Saturday night. Florida-based civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump tweeted the video that shows Kevin Wygant telling a Palm Beach County deputy he has First Amendment rights. The deputy responds, “not to us you don’t.” A bystander is heard trying to intervene before the video ends. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says he doesn’t condone that kind of behavior and ordered an internal affairs investigation.