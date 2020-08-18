Dutch govt offers stricter advice after virus cases rise

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has tightened recommended measures to rein in the spread of the coronavirus. He warned Tuesday that if the country does not control the number of new confirmed cases, the Netherlands could go “back to square one.” Rutte gave people the “very, very, urgent advice” not to hold parties at home and to limit private house gatherings to a maximum of six people. However, the government did not impose any new mandatory restrictions. The Dutch public health institute reported just over 4,000 new coronavirus in the Netherlands over the last week. Students returned to high schools in the country’s north this week without requirements for face masks or social distancing.