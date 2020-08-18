Egypt’s lawmakers approve maritime deal with Greece

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s parliament has approved a maritime deal setting the country’s Mediterranean Sea boundary with Greece and demarcating an exclusive economic zone for oil and gas drilling rights. Egyptian Speaker Ali Abdel-Al called the deal “very significant” that came “in line with the international law.” The deal, which was signed earlier this month, angered Turkey that vowed to resume its disputed oil and gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Egyptian-Greek move was widely seen as a response to a disputed agreement between Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli based administration that spiked tensions in the East Mediterranean region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Egypt-Greece deal “worthless,” vowing to keep his disputed pact with Tripoli government in place.