Ex-Colombia President Uribe resigning Senate seat amid probe

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Powerful former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe has announced he is resigning his Senate seat, saying his position as a lawmaker has been impeded by a Supreme Court probe into possible witness tampering in a case that has polarized the South American country. Uribe posted his resignation letterTuesday on Twitter. In it, he denounces the court’s decision to place him under house arrest while the probe advances as a violation of his rights that “eliminates any expectation of being able to return to the Senate.” Uribe has not been charged and denies the accusations against him. The case has divided Colombians and revealed continuing tensions over the country’s historic 2016 peace deal ending Latin America’s longest-running conflict