Ex-Providence police recruit alleges race-based harassment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Providence police recruit who is Black has sued the department, alleging he endured race-based harassment and humiliation at the police academy before he was dismissed based on undeserved demerits. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island said in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that Michael Clark was subjected to retaliatory, punitive, discriminatory, threatening, demeaning and humiliating treatment. The lawsuit says Clark was the only recruit subjected to repeated stun gun shocks that left him crawling on the floor, bleeding and with skin burns during a training exercise. Clark seeks damages as well as retraining of academy instructors. A Providence police spokesperson said the department had no comment.