Fire closes northbound lane of interstate near U.S. 151

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fire can be seen from a traffic camera on the side of Interstate-39/90/94 near the exit for U.S. Highway 151.

The flames blocked the right northbound lane of the interstate as firefighters respond.

Dane County dispatchers said they recieved reports of a grass fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday. They sent Sun Prairie firefighters to the scene.

Dispatchers said that the crews at the scene reported the fire was out.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation added the fire to an online map of traffic incidents.

This is a developing story.