Florida felon voting law questioned by US appellate court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court will soon decide whether Florida can require felons to fully pay their fines before they’re allowed to vote. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday on Florida’s Amendment 4, a 2018 ballot initiative that lifted a lifelong ban on voting for more than 1 million felons living in the state once they complete their sentences. The felons argue that a sentence was complete when their incarceration and probation were finished. The state argues they also have to pay any fines and court costs. The felons argue that discriminates against the poor and constitutes an illegal poll tax.