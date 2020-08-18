Scott Franklin beats US Rep. Spano in Fla. GOP primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Scott Franklin has defeated U.S. Rep. Ross Spano in Florida’s Republican primary. Franklin is a Lakeland city commissioner, former Navy pilot and insurance business owner who challenged Spano because of ethics issues that have dogged him since being elected two years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Spano for alleged campaign finance violations. Florida will also elect two other new members of Congress for the seats being vacated by Republicans Ted Yoho and Francis Rooney. Kat Cammack, who used to work in Yoho’s office, won the GOP nomination to replace him. The Republican primary to replace Rooney was too close to call.