France mandating masks at all workplaces as virus reawakens

PARIS (AP) — France is now mandating masks in all workplaces, from the Paris business district to factories in the provinces. The government is trying to contain growing virus infections but avoid shutting down the economy. Tuesday’s announcement makes France one of relatively few countries that’s universally requiring workers to wear masks on the job, though they’re routinely worn in many Asian countries. France’s daily infection count jumped past 3,000 over the weekend, for the first time since May. Around a quarter of the 1,000 virus clusters that have emerged since France ended its strict virus lockdown in May were traced to workplaces.