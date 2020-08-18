Gradual warming ahead, comfortable humidity

MADISON (WKOW) - High pressure continues to stay close to home, continuing the trend of calm and pleasant weather.

Winds begin to change to a southwesterly flow tomorrow night through Friday. Temperatures will rise, with highs reaching the low 80s Wednesday and gradually warming to the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

Although temperatures will be warmer, humidity will be comfortable.

A low pressure system moves in just before the weekend. Showers and storms are expected to arrive late Friday or early Saturday.

There's a chance the system could linger into Sunday, timing and placement may change. The system seems to be weak, small chances for precipitation are expected.

After a dry week and dry month so far, rain is welcomed. Madison has received 1.12" of rainfall so far this August. Which is 1.27" below average.