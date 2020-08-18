California avoids power outages but fires threaten homes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency Tuesday over wildfires burning throughout California as the state’s power grid operator thanked customers for conserving energy and avoiding rolling blackouts. The California Independent System Operator had warned that many homes and businesses might be affected unless conservation efforts were made but it lifted an emergency declaration Tuesday night, tweeting: “We did it!” Meanwhile, in the midst of an ongoing heat wave, some 30 major fires were burning around the state. Thousands of people were under evacuation orders in several Northern California and Sierra Nevada areas because of growing fires.