Sanders calls for party unity to prevent ‘authoritarianism’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is imploring his supporters to vote for Joe Biden, saying that without a unified Democratic Party, years of gains by the progressive movement could be lost. The Vermont senator also warns that the country may slide toward authoritarian rule under four more years of President Donald Trump. Sanders told viewers watching the all-virtual Democratic National Convention’s opening night that the November election is about preserving America’s democracy. Biden’s former rival used his speech to argue that progressives have helped push the country in a “bold new direction,” but warned that only by unifying behind Biden can they keep it that way.