Israeli court: Damascus Bibles to stay in National Library

JERUSALEM (AP) — A quarter century after Israeli spies, a Canadian activist, and a Syrian rabbi helped smuggle them out of Damascus, an Israeli court decided that a collection of rare medieval Jewish manuscripts will remain under the National Library’s custodianship for their preservation. The decision ends a protracted legal battle over the ownership of the Damascus Crowns, nine illuminated Bibles written on parchment from the 13th to 15th centuries that had belonged to the Syrian city’s Jewish community for centuries until they were secreted to Israel in the 1990s. The Jerusalem District Court ruled Monday that the books were “treasures of the Jewish people” that had “historic, religious and national importance” and must be preserved.