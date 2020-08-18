No immediate ruling on motion to dismiss Lee statue lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge heard arguments but did not immediately rule on whether to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove an enormous Richmond statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. An injunction issued in the lawsuit currently prevents Northam’s administration from moving forward with plans to take down one of the country’s most prominent tributes to the Confederacy. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking to have the lawsuit tossed and the injunction dissolved. On Tuesday, Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant said he would rule “within a week.” If Marchant declines to toss the lawsuit, Herring says a trial is expected in October.