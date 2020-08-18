2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia; no tsunami

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Two powerful and shallow undersea earthquakes have shaken western Indonesia. They caused panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 6.8 earthquake was followed six minutes later by a 6.9. Both were shallow and no tsunami warning was issued. Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis. It is located on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults in the Pacific Basin where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.