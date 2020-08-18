Mali’s president announces resignation after armed mutiny

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has resigned in an announcement made on state television, after he was detained by mutinous soldiers firing shots outside his home. Protesters have been demanding his resignation during more than two months of demonstrations. His resignation comes three years before his final term was due to end. Speaking on broadcaster ORTM, a distressed Keita said his resignation was effective immediately. A banner across the bottom of the screen referred to him as the “outgoing president.” Keita was democratically elected and reelected. But he was left with little choice but to resign after the mutinous soldiers seized weapons in the garrison town of Kati and advanced on the capital.