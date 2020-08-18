Mauritius arrests captain of Japanese ship that spilled oil

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities in Mauritius have arrested the captain of the Japanese ship that ran aground on a coral reef and spilled 1,000 tons of oil on the Indian Ocean island’s protected coastline. Police inspector Sivo Coothen said Tuesday that Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, captain of the MV Wakashio and who is from India, was charged with “endangering safe navigation” and is in custody pending a bail hearing next week. He said the ship’s first officer was also charged and is being held. The Wakasio ran aground a coral reef on July 25 and after being pounded by heavy waves for several days the vessel cracked and started leaking oil on August 6.