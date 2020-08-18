Mexico president says video shows ‘regime of corruption’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made cleaning up corruption a theme of his administration and he’s now used his daily news conference to show a video of two men stuffing stacks of plastic-wrapped cash into a duffel bag. He said Tuesday the incident is getting too little attention. The video comes from an unknown source and lacks any context. But local news media identified the two men who appear as former Senate staffers from the conservative National Action Party. One of them already has been fired. The president says the video ” shows the filth of the regime of corruption.”