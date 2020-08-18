Millennial Money: For grocery delivery, add fees to the list

For many Americans, shopping for groceries online instead of at the store is becoming the new normal in the pandemic. But this method of stocking up could have an impact on your budget. The convenience of grocery delivery often comes with markups, service fees, tips and other expenses that shoppers don’t have to worry about in stores. To stick with your budget, use a list, compare services and allow plenty of time for delivery. Here’s what to watch out for with online grocery shopping, plus how to keep your spending in check.