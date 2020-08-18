Mortar shells strike Kabul as Afghans mark Independence Day

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for a mortar attack on the capital Kabul that wounded 10 people, including four children, as Afghans marked their country’s Independence Day. The Interior Ministry’s spokesman said Tuesday the mortars were fired from two vehicles in the northern and eastern part of the Afghan capital. The attack came a day after the government said it would not release the last 320 Taliban prisoners it holds until the insurgents free more captured Afghan soldiers. The decision is likely to further delay the start of intra-Afghan peace talks sought by the United States.