Mother of 2 Tulsa children who drowned ordered to trial

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa woman whose two young children wandered away from an apartment and drowned has been ordered to stand trial on murder charges. Court documents show 24-year-old Donisha Willis was ordered to trial Monday on two second-degree murder charges for the deaths in May of 3-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook. She also is charged with assaulting a police officer and has pleaded not guilty. The children were found drowned after being last seen on video holding hands and walking through an opening in a chain-link fence toward a rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.