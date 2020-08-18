Museum says displaying Confederate statue part of healing

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston museum dedicated to conserving African American culture says its decision to display a more than 100-year-old Confederate statue is about providing Black Americans with a way to confront slavery’s painful legacy and include their lived experiences in the conversation. The towering bronze statue, called “Spirit of The Confederacy,” was removed from a downtown Houston park in June. The statue arrived at the Houston Museum of African American Culture on Monday. John Guess Jr., the museum’s CEO Emeritus, says displaying the statue will allow African Americans to confront and engage with the painful history of slavery.