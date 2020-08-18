New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico election regulators are moving forward with an initiative that allows voters to trace mail-in ballots with the use of an individualized bar code in cooperation with the U.S. Postal Service. Officials with the New Mexico secretary of state’s office briefed state lawmakers Tuesday on new election procedures that respond to the coronavirus pandemic and a surging reliance on voting by absentee ballot. State Elections Director Mandy Vigil expressed relief at Tuesday’s announcement by the U.S. postmaster general that he would halt operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned could disrupt November elections.