Rule allowing LNG rail shipments in US challenged in court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A coalition of six environmental advocacy groups are asking a federal judge to block a new Trump administration rule to allow rail shipments of liquefied natural gas. The groups filed in federal court Tuesday and will argue that, among other things, the administration didn’t adequately study the new rule to ensure that the activity it is authorizing is safe. Emily Jeffers, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, says that under the new rule, it’s only a matter of time before there’s an explosion in a major population center. The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration declined comment. The rule takes effect in the coming days.