Ron Johnson to lead hearing with postmaster general on USPS delays, funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, will hold a hearing Friday to discuss the United States Postal Service's finances and recent delays as millions of Americans opt to vote by mail due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, announced the virtual hearing will include testimony from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“I look forward to Postmaster General DeJoy testifying at our virtual hearing this Friday,” said Johnson in a statement. “The Postal Service has had significant financial problems for years, and it is important for everyone to fully understand its current fiscal challenges. The postmaster general should have an opportunity to describe those realities before going before a hostile House committee determined to conduct a show trial.”

DeJoy has faces criticism from Democrats about cuts to the USPS which some believe could suppress the vote and undermine the election.

This afternoon Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) will be hosting a press briefing at the Madison post office to talk about how House Democrats plan to protect the USPS.

Democrats in Congress are planning to vote on a bill this weekend that would prohibit changes to the Postal Service until after the election and distribute $25 billion in additional funding to the agency.

President Trump continues to emphasize, without evidence, expanding vote by mail will lead to fraud.

While speaking to a crowd in Oshkosh on Monday, Trump preemptively blamed a "rigged" electoral process should he be beaten at the polls in November.

"Just make sure your vote gets counted because the only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged," Trump said. "Remember that."