Simple caprese zoodles recipe

If you're looking for an easy appetizer or side dish, try this caprese zoodles recipe! Check it out below.

Ingredients:

- 4 zucchini, spiraled

- 2 tbsp olive oil

- Salt & pepper

- 2 cups cherry tomatoes

- 1 cup mozzarella

- 1/4 cup basil

- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Directions:

1. Spiralize four zucchini in to a medium bowl. Drizzle 2 tbsp of olive oil over the top and stir until noodles are well coated. Top with salt and pepper to taste. Let sit for 15 minutes.

2. Stir in cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. Top with balsamic vinegar and enjoy!