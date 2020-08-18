Strong quake in Philippines kills 1, damages houses, roads

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake has jolted the central Philippines, killing at least one person, injuring dozens, and damaging houses and two buildings used for coronavirus quarantine. The magnitude 6.6 quake also damaged roads, bridges and a port. An official advised people to avoid reentering damaged structures. The government’s seismology institute said the quake was set off by a movement of the Philippine Fault and was felt in several provinces across the central region.