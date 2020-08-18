UPDATE: Road back open after car, train collision in Sun Prairie

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Police say Town Hall Road is reopen following a car vs. train collision. Investigation reveals the driver of a Nissan Altima traveling north collided with a Wisconsin Southern locomotive that was at the railroad crossing and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police are asking the public to avoid the area of Town Hall Drive due to a car and train that collided.

The information came in a one-sentence notification from Sun Prairie police Tuesday evening.

"Advisory: Avoid the area of Town Hall Drive due to a Car v Train Collision," the message said.

Dane County dispatchers said they got a report of the collision at 6:08 p.m. They did not know if the car hit the train or visa versa.

Sun Prairie police are one the scene. Firefighters and EMS were also dispatched.

This is a developing story.