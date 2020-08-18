Suspect in Jam Master Jay killing pleads not guilty

NEW YORK (AP) — A man eyed for years as a possible suspect in the 2002 fatal shooting of hip-hop pioneer Jam Master Jay has pleaded not guilty. Ronald Washington entered his plea at his arraignment Tuesday. He remains in federal custody where he is already serving a prison sentence for robbery. Washington faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, or the death penalty if convicted of murder in the death of Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay. Jay formed Run-DMC with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels in the early 1980s.