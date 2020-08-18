2 teens charged with first-degree intentional homicide in killing of Anisa Scott

MADISON (WKOW) — Two teens accused in the Aug. 11 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott were charged in connection with her killing during a court hearing Tuesday.

Andre Brown, 16, and Perion Carreon, 19, are in the Dane County Jail after being arrested for the shooting last week.

Brown and Carreon are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

During an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court Tuesday, a court commissioner set Carreon's bail at $2 million in connection to the homicide. Additional charges Carreon faces in three separate cases had their bail amounts set at the same appearance. Those total $135,000.

Minutes later, Brown's bail was set at $1.5 million during his initial appearance.

Should the either of the two post bail, they will not be allowed to have contact with each other or Scott's family. They are also not allowed to operate motor vehicles or possess guns.

A criminal complaint states the girl was riding in an SUV driven by her mother's boyfriend when gun shots were fired at the vehicle. The complaint and a probable cause affidavit do not specify why Carreon and Brown allegedly targeted the vehicle.

The complaint says seven or eight gun shots were fired, with Carreon telling investigators he was told to a make a turn so Brown could fire again.

Court records show surveillance video helped police identify the vehicle with the shooters. Records say the Kia Optima had been stolen and was located with Carreon at East Towne Mall the day after the shooting. A criminal complaint say Carreon was arrested after briefly running away from officers. Court records say a loaded gun was found on Carreon.

Court records say Carreon and Brown were aware of news coverage of the shooting later that day. Records say they went to a firing range in Columbia County to use their guns, with another boy recording video of the outing on a phone.



Carreon had three, open, felony cases - including one for an escape from a Dane County Jail facility - at the time of Scott's shooting. Records indicate Carreon was free after bail of $1,500 was posted July 17.



The probable cause affidavit indicates Brown had discarded or dismantled a GPS electronic monitoring device before his alleged involvement in the shooting. The document does not specify why the juvenile Brown was being monitored with the device.



Brown was charged in adult court because Wisconsin law requires it when the accusation is the state's highest form of murder.

Scott was riding in a car shortly before noon Aug. 11 on East Washington Avenue when someone shot into the vehicle aiming at the driver. Scott was hit in the head instead, and critically injured.

Her family arranged to remove her from life support two days later at 11:11 a.m.

They chose the time because Scott was 11, and she was shot on the 11th.

Scott, was about to begin sixth grade at Prairie View school in Sun Prairie.

Amy Arenz, CEO of Concero, donated $10,000 to cover the cost of Scott's funeral planned for Saturday.