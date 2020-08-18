 Skip to Content

UPDATE: Crews make progress in Janesville road repair

Dan Plutchak/WKOW
A city of Janesville worker emerges from a hole in the middle of Memorial Drive Tuesday morning.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Repair crews in Janesville tell 27 News, Memorial Drive will reopen Thursday around 7 a.m.

One eastbound and one westbound lane remain closed following a storm sewer collapse and pavement failure.

Crews repaired a pipe Tuesday. The road will be ready for travel after concrete and black topping are finished.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- An emergency road closure is in place in Janesville Tuesday following a storm sewer collapse and pavement failure.

It's on Memorial Drive near Richardson Street. The Janesville Police Department said one eastbound and one westbound lane have been closed on Memorial Drive as repairs are made.

Officials are asking travelers to be cautious when going through the area and take an alternate route if possible.

Slower traffic is expected.

