UPDATE: Crews make progress in Janesville road repair

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Repair crews in Janesville tell 27 News, Memorial Drive will reopen Thursday around 7 a.m.

One eastbound and one westbound lane remain closed following a storm sewer collapse and pavement failure.

Crews repaired a pipe Tuesday. The road will be ready for travel after concrete and black topping are finished.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- An emergency road closure is in place in Janesville Tuesday following a storm sewer collapse and pavement failure.

It's on Memorial Drive near Richardson Street. The Janesville Police Department said one eastbound and one westbound lane have been closed on Memorial Drive as repairs are made.

Officials are asking travelers to be cautious when going through the area and take an alternate route if possible.

Slower traffic is expected.