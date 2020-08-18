Trump promises storm recovery aid to Iowa homeowners

President Donald Trump has promised to approve $180 million in aid for damaged Iowa homes and infrastructure and additional funding for farmers who were affected by an unusually powerful storm that tore through the state last week. During a brief stop in Iowa on Tuesday, Trump attended a disaster recovery briefing at the airport in Cedar Rapids, which was hit hard by the Aug. 10 derecho that caused extensive damage to the state. On Monday, Trump signed a portion of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ disaster relief request that covers extensive debris removal and repairs to public buildings, streets and bridges in 16 counties. That portion of the request totaled about $45 million.