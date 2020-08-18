 Skip to Content

Trump angling for votes with immigration talk, nod to women

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump is reaching back to the signature issue of his 2016 campaign — immigration — to deliver a broadside against Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump on Tuesday targeted voters in a pair of key swing states and sought to curry favor with women voters by pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement. In Arizona, the president sought to paint a Biden victory in apocalyptic terms, insisting “the survival of our nation is at stake” in November. and calling Biden’s immigration plan “radical, extreme, reckless, dangerous and deadly.”

Associated Press

