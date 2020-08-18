UK, EU resume talks on future ties, as new deadline looms

BRUSSELS (AP) — Negotiators are resuming talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom. Four days of talks have been scheduled to bridge differences on fisheries and state aid. The Europeans want the parties to have similar rules in areas such as workers’ rights and the environment, and say an agreement must be reached by October. The U.K. officially left the EU on Jan. 31 but remains inside the bloc’s tariff-free economic zone until the end of the year. Britain is seeking a free-trade pact similar to one the EU negotiated with Canada. Both sides say they want to avoid a “no deal” scenario that would bring tariffs and other trade restrictions.