Int’l court: Hezbollah member guilty in Lebanon ex-PM death

LEIDSCHENDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A U.N.-backed tribunal has convicted one member of the Hezbollah militant group and acquitted three others of involvement in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri 15 years ago. The Special Tribunal for Lebanon said Tuesday that Salim Ayyash was guilty as a co-conspirator of five charges linked to his involvement in the suicide truck bombing. Hariri and 21 others were killed and 226 were wounded in a huge blast outside a seaside hotel in Beirut on Feb. 14, 2005. However, after a years-long investigation and trial, three other Hezbollah members were acquitted of all charges that they also were involved in the killing of Hariri.