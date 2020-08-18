US intercepts Venezuela-bound aircraft loaded with firearms

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. authorities say customs officials intercepted a Venezuela-bound private jet in south Florida loaded with 82 firearms and 63,000 rounds of ammunition. A news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday that two Venezuelan pilots were arrested Saturday and charged with smuggling bulk cash and goods from the U.S. and illegally possessing firearms as aliens. The plane and cargo were seized. A special agent with Homeland Security Investigations says in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint that one of the defendants said after being arrested that the aircraft’s ultimate destination was Venezuela. The arrest comes as tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela have escalated in recent months.