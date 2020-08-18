Vietnam demands Malaysia probe fatal shooting of fisherman

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is asking Malaysia to investigate a coast guard vessel that fired shots at two Vietnamese fishing boats, killing one fisherman. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency says the two Vietnamese boats entered Malaysian waters and refused to stop when approached by the Malaysian coast guard vessel. It says the Malaysian vessel fired warning shots, and the Vietnamese fishermen responded by throwing gasoline bombs and trying to ram it with their boats. It says the Malaysian coast guard vessel fired at the fishing boats in self-defense, killing one fisherman. Eighteen others were detained. Vietnam’s foreign ministry has expressed concern to the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi over the shooting.