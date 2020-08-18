Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in series opener

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opener of their best-of-seven playoff series. Terrence Ross scored 18 points, Gary Clark added 15 and D.J. Augustin had 11 points and 11 assists for the eighth-seeded Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee. The Bucks came into the postseason as the favorites to win their first NBA title since 1971. But their sluggish play in the NBA bubble at Disney World carried over into the postseason.