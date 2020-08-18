Walz administration keeps up fight against Line 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz’s administration says it will appeal the latest approvals by state utility regulators for Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its old and corroding Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. The state Commerce Department faced a deadline of Wednesday for filing a request to ask the Minnesota Court of Appeals to take another look at the project. Environmental and tribal groups opposed to the pipeline have already filed their appeals. Supporters and opponents stepped up pressure on the Walz administration in the days leading up to the decision.