WATCH: Anisa Scott prays for end to gun violence in 2016 video

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four years before she was shot and killed while riding in a car in Madison, 11-year-old Anisa Scott was featured in a video calling for an end to gun violence.

"I don't want to die," she says in a video produced by local filmmaker Rafael Charles Ragland, the father of Anisa's sister.

Ragland made the film when Scott was 7 after a trip to Chicago. The film calls for an end to violence in that city.

In the video, Scott is seen kneeling at her bed and praying.

"They won't stop shooting. They wont stop killing. They won't stop it. God, can you make it better? Please," she says.

Scott was riding in a car shortly before noon Aug. 11 on East Washington Avenue when someone shot into the vehicle aiming at the driver. Scott was hit in the head instead, and critically injured.

Her family arranged to remove her from life support two days later at 11:11 a.m.

They chose the time because Scott was 11, and she was shot on the 11th.

Scott, was about to begin sixth grade at Prairie View school in Sun Prairie.

On Aug. 14, Madison police arrested two teens in connection with Scott's death.

Perion Carreon, 19, and a 16-year-old boy are expected to make their first court appearance Tuesday.

Amy Arenz, CEO of Concero, donated $10,000 to cover the cost of Scott's funeral planned for Saturday.