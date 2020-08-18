Watch this WIAA classic: Divine Savior v. Middleton

Watch some of the WIAA state basketball tournament's greatest games all month long on WKOW TV.

This week, watch future Notre Dame and WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale score a WIAA record 55 points in this overtime victory over Middleton in the 2015 girls WIAA Division 1 semifinal

GAME SCHEDULE

