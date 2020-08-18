Watch this WIAA classic: Divine Savior v. Middleton
Watch some of the WIAA state basketball tournament's greatest games all month long on WKOW TV.
GAME SCHEDULE
Aug. 22, 11 a.m.: Divine Savior Holy Angels vs. Middleton (2015 D1 Girls Semifinal). Future Notre Dame and WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale scores a WIAA record 55 pts. in this overtime victory.