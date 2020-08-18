WEDC receives federal funds to aid small businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- More help is on the way for small Wisconsin businesses.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will receive $79,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide technical assistance to businesses in rural Wisconsin.

The federal money will help fund WEDC’s Main Street and Connect Communities programs, which assist local communities with downtown development and redevelopment. The assistance the funds will provide include workshops, webinars and roundtable discussions, as well as one-on-one consulting.

The grant to WEDC is part of $866,000 the USDA is providing to 13 organizations in Wisconsin to help rural businesses create jobs and increase economic opportunities.