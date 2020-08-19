8 more dead, 50 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Eight deaths were reported since yesterday due to COVID-19 and 50 people were hospitalized, while the percentage of new cases has risen slightly.

The Department of Health Services reported 9,429 new test results since yesterday, of which 663—or 7.0 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 93 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average continues to drop, and now is 747 new cases per day, down from 760 a week ago.

DHS listed eight new deaths, raising the total at 1,060 people (1.6 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 8,766 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 58,244 or 86.3 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 50 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 369 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 109 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Aug. 19 7.0 Aug. 18 6.3 Aug. 17 7.6 Aug. 16 11.2 Aug. 15 7.3 Aug. 14 9.8 Aug. 13 7.6

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Aug. 19 8 50 1060 5430 Aug. 18 13 53 1052 5380 Aug. 17 0 23 1039 5327 Aug. 16 1 29 1039 5304 Aug. 15 13 40 1038 5275 Aug. 14 7 65 1025 5235 Aug. 13 7 45 1018 5170

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.