Officials: attacks in Kabul, provinces of Afghanistan kill 5

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say bomb attacks in Kabul, northern Baghlan province and an ambush in the south have killed at least five people. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks. A Kabul police spokesman says two sticky bombs killed two and wounded two others in Kabul. The spokesman for the Baghlan governor says a bombing there killed two members of the intelligence service and wounded 11. The wounded included both military and civilians. The ambush in the south killed an intelligence chief. Meanwhile, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a mortar attack on Tuesday in Kabul killing three people and wounding 16 others.