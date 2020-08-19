AG Josh Kaul committed to lawsuit challenging USPS changes

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the Postmaster General prepares to testify before Congress on changes made to the U.S. Postal Service under his leadership, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is doubling down on his decision to join a lawsuit challenging those changes.

Kaul tells 27 News the USPS will play a critical role in the presidential election.

Postmaster General Louis Dejoy announced earlier this week he will suspend changes to the USPS until after the November Election. His decision means retail hours at post offices will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain in place and no mail processing facilities will be closed.

Regardless of DeJoy's announcement Kaul said it doesn't change his position.

"Here in Wisconsin, more than 2.6 million registered voters were sent absentee ballot applications," Kaul said. "To all of a sudden change the way the mail works shortly before the election undermines our elections and confidence in our election process."

Wisconsin is one of a handful of states filing a federal lawsuit challenging operational changes at the USPS.

Dejoy will testify Friday.