Asia Today: 623 virus cases linked to South Korea church

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean health workers have found more than 600 coronavirus infections linked to a Seoul church led by a vocal opponent of the country’s president as officials begin restricting gatherings in the greater capital area amid fears that transmissions are getting out of control. South Korea reported 297 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, its biggest daily rise since early March, as the country began restricting gatherings in the greater capital area amid fears that transmissions are getting out of control. Officials have enforced stronger social distancing restrictions for Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province and the city of Incheon, prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.