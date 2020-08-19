Millions of women lose contraceptives, abortions in COVID-19

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of women and girls globally have lost access to contraceptives and abortion services because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now the first widespread measure of the toll says India with its months-long lockdown has been hit especially hard. Marie Stopes International says in a new report that nearly 2 fewer million women received services between January and June across 37 countries. Many women now have second-trimester pregnancies because they could not find care in time. The U.N. Population Fund warns of up to 7 million unintended pregnancies worldwide. One provider says COVID-19 “has taken us many years backwards” in family planning services.