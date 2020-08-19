Belarus president blasts EU leaders for ‘fomenting unrest’

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus has complained that encouragement from abroad has fueled daily protests demanding his resignation. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his government Wednesday to relay “the official point of view” on the post-election protests to the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine and to warn them about “fomenting unrest.” Lukashenko’s comment came as European Union leaders held an emergency summit on Belarus’ contested presidential election and fierce crackdown on demonstrators. Russia echoed his sentiment, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov alleging “attempts of direct interference” in Belarus’ affairs. Lukashenko’s top challenger urged the EU not to recognize the results that gave the president 80% of the vote.